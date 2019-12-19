Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Planning Commission approves Ocean Breeze Ranch

 
Last updated 12/20/2019 at 10:47pm



The county's Planning Commission approved the Ocean Breeze Ranch project.

The 7-0 Planning Commission vote Dec. 13 approved the tentative map, two major use permits, and a site plan for the 1,403-acre site. Ocean Breeze Ranch is slated to have 396 residential lots, and the tentative map will also recognize the 203-acre private equestrian facility.

The map will also include 39 homeowners' association lots which will be used for parks, stormwater retention and open space. Ocean Breeze Ranch will include seven private and public parks totaling 15.7 acres, approximately 5.1 miles of trails, app...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
