Planning Commission approves Ocean Breeze Ranch

The county's Planning Commission approved the Ocean Breeze Ranch project.

The 7-0 Planning Commission vote Dec. 13 approved the tentative map, two major use permits, and a site plan for the 1,403-acre site. Ocean Breeze Ranch is slated to have 396 residential lots, and the tentative map will also recognize the 203-acre private equestrian facility.

The map will also include 39 homeowners' association lots which will be used for parks, stormwater retention and open space. Ocean Breeze Ranch will include seven private and public parks totaling 15.7 acres, approximately 5.1 miles of trails, app...