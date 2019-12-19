Planning group reviews River Park proposal, Monserate Winery

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved recommendations relating to a portion of the long-planned San Luis Rey River Park and the planned Monserate Winery on Gird Road at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Presented with two potential options for a section of the park planned for an area near the Rancho Monserate Country Club mobile home park, the group voted to endorse the proposal with the least amount of active uses like soccer and baseball fields.

Planning group members also endorsed moving along the Monserate Winery owner's application for a major use permit to the San Diego County Planning...