Wet Christmas Eve expected in parts of county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wet Christmas Eve is in store for parts of San Diego County.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday everywhere except the deserts and the showers are expected to linger through Christmas night, according to the National Weather Service.

Another storm will make its way into the region on Christmas night and bring heavier rainfall along with snow at lower elevations in the mountains through Friday morning, forecasters said.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night in the San Diego County mountains.

Rainfall totals today are...