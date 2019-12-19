5 people rescued from flooded drainage pipe near border

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - Five people trying to enter the United States from Mexico today through flooded drainage pipes were rescued by firefighters.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. near Dairy Mart and Clearwater roads.

The five Mexican nationals – three men and two women – were trapped in flood waters so high that only their heads were visible above the waterline, according to Border Patrol spokesman Justin Castrejon.

San Diego firefighters pulled the victims from the water and took them to a hospital for evaluation.

Castrejon said the pipes are...