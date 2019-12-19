Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

5 people rescued from flooded drainage pipe near border

 
Last updated 12/23/2019 at 6:34pm



IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - Five people trying to enter the United States from Mexico today through flooded drainage pipes were rescued by firefighters.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. near Dairy Mart and Clearwater roads.

The five Mexican nationals – three men and two women – were trapped in flood waters so high that only their heads were visible above the waterline, according to Border Patrol spokesman Justin Castrejon.

San Diego firefighters pulled the victims from the water and took them to a hospital for evaluation.

Castrejon said the pipes are...



