By City News Service 

Four displaced after fire breaks out in garage of Fallbrook home

 
Last updated 1/7/2020 at 10:33am



FALLBROOK (CNS) - Four residents were displaced Tuesday when a fire broke out in the garage and damaged part of their Fallbrook home, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Pomegranate Lane, off South Stage Coach Lane north of Fallbrook Union High School, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi.

Firefighters from the Oceanside and Camp Pendleton fire departments responded to the scene along with Cal Fire San Diego personnel to help douse the blaze, which fully engulfed the garage and extended into portions of the home and the attic, Choi said.

Crews knocked down the flames within 35 minutes, but the fire caused extensive damage to the garage and minimal damage to the home, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents -- four adults and one pet -- arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

 
