Cut the carbon, plant a tree

Planting trees on the Reche schoolhouse grounds are, from left, Don McLean and Mary Belton of the Fallbrook Historical Society and Russ Heyneman, Save Our Forest along with some Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteers. The trees were donated to Save Our Forest by the La Jolla Garden Club from their Jacaranda Tree program in 2018.

FALLBROOK – The controversy about climate goes on, but why sit on the fence, Jackie Heyneman of Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Save Our Forest committee said. The simple act of planting a tree has been shown to provide numerous benefits for communities and is one of the best, and easiest, ways to join in the battle against climate change. Save Our Forest invited residents to join the battle against climate change and cut the carbon by planting a tree.

The Arbor Day Foundation as well as numerous other state and national tree organizations have set as their goal for 2020 the planting of mil...