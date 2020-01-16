Chenier, Wallace, Trinidad, Guzman honored as students of the month

Daniela Guzman, Sophia Wallace, Zurisadai Trinidad, and Julian Chenier were honored as students of the month during the Student of the Month breakfast at North Coast Church on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Chenier was honored having been nominated by Colette Hill and Marin Pinnell.

"I have been blessed to have Julian share his heart with me for two years," Pinnell said. "He's just such a wonderful young man, he's so caring. He still comes by to say hello to me and check in with me to see how I'm doing. I'm going to miss him dearly."

Chenier's father talked about how the ble...