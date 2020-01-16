In split vote, Fallbrook Union Elementary board approves raises for superintendent, other administrators

The vote was taken after the board approved a new contract for classified employees

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District voted at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, to approve a new two-year contract with its classified employees’ union granting them a 4 percent raise — and also voted to give the superintendent and other administrators a similar pay boost.

“My position is the superintendent has already received her raise in July, it’s a 5 percent raise,” Lieber said at Tuesday’s board meeting, reading from a statement she prepared bef...