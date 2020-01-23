Video & Podcast: Village NewsMaker Darrell Issa

Darrell Issa sat down with Village News publisher Julie Reeder for an interview about his campaign. Issa served coastal San Diego and Orange counties for almost two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives, first in California's 48th Congressional District, then in the 49th after redistricting. Issa, a Republican, did not seek reelection in 2018, and his former district flipped to Democrat Mike Levin that year. But with Rep. Duncan Hunter's conviction of a federal corruption charge and resignation from the House of Representatives, Issa has chosen to run in Hunter's 50th Congressional District, which includes parts of east and north San Diego County as well as most of the city of Temecula.

