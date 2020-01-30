Issa receives endorsements from Huckabee, Gingrich

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former representative for California's 48th and 49th Legislative Districts Darrell Issa received two endorsements today from major Republican notables Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich in his campaign for California's 50th District seat.

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican candidate for President, recorded a radio ad for Issa.

"I know for a fact President Trump trusts Darrell and can rely on him. Darrell will help the president build the wall and secure our borders,'' Huckabee said.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who is also a former GOP...