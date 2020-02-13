Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

County declares local health emergency in response to coronavirus, calls it a precautionary measure

 
Last updated 2/14/2020 at 6:27pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Acting "out of an abundance of caution," San Diego County officials today declared a local health emergency in response to concerns about the deadly coronavirus, but they insisted the move does not indicate an increased risk of contracting the disease locally.

"Let us be clear, this does not mean there is any increased risk to the general public, in fact it is quite the opposite," county health officer

Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

She and county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher both said the local emergency declaration was being made only as a precaution, and to

