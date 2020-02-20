Kicking it

Special to Village News

As the days creep closer to lift off for my big birthday celebration departing March 20, my trainer Kellen has amped up my workout program. We meet Fridays and weigh in twice a month. While my last weigh in showed I’d lost over 3 pounds of body fat, yeah! I’d picked up about the same in water weight, boo! I’m guessing it’s my after-supper snack – salted, buttered popcorn. After seeing so much water retention, I’ve reduced my popcorn portion by half.

The good news is all I need now to work out is me. This new program is an “athletic one,” Kellen said...