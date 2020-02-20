Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Prop 13 on the March 3 primary ballot

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 3:25pm



Prop 13 was and remains a 1978 landmark amendment to the CA constitution protecting property owners from excessively rising tax increases. One would think that the name of such a landmark initiative would not be recycled in order to avoid confusion.

What exactly is this March 3 “phony” Prop 13? This statewide proposition is a $15 billion school construction bond which allows schools to raise their debt limit from 1.2 to 2%. Prop 13 is a money grab.

In addition, the March 3 Prop 13, should not be confused with the Schools and Communities First initiative also known as the Split-Roll Initiative which is still collecting signatures for the November 2020 general election and will raise commercial property taxes.

On March 3, a Yes vote does not uphold the original Prop 13, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have endorsed a No vote.

Pauline Voges

 
