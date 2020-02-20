Re: 'Real Estate Round-Up: SOS – Vote wisely' [Village News, Jackson letter, 2/6/20]

I am neither advocating for or against Measure A, but I would like clarity on the issue. In Mark Jackson’s letter to the editor criticizing Kim Murphy’s analysis of Measure A, he is only partially correct in that the ballot itself does not contain all of the language referenced by Ms. Murphy, specifically the issues of permanently prohibiting density transfers and the designation of new specific plan areas.

If Mr. Jackson would read the full content of Measure A as presented on Page 30 of the sample ballot and voter information pamphlet, he will find that Ms. Murphy correctly quotes items “c” and “d” of the measure.

Regarding Joe Naiman’s coverage of the measure, I find similar lack of clarity: Mr. Naiman stated that going to the voters allows the developers to bypass the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission and “will eliminate conditions placed on the project by those public agencies and will also eliminate the Programmatic Environmental Impact Report for those projects.”

Unless I am totally misreading the County Counsel Impartial Analysis of Measure A on Page 31 of the voter information pamphlet, it would appear that “A ‘yes’ vote on this measure… (would) require voter approval in addition to applicable county approval processes.”

The presentation of voter information is in itself confusing – let us only strive through clear communications to get the complete and proper perspective.

Steve Brown