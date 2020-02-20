Streamline the permitting process

We’ve all heard it; there’s a shortage of housing in San Diego County. Every day, families spend hours in their car, stuck in traffic as they make their way to and from work. Many of these folks are not living in San Diego County.

It’s a sad day when you realize your children, many of whom are college graduates, can’t afford to buy a starter home in this county. While there is a shortage of housing, there is no shortage of government regulations.

Young families, our veterans, our children and grandchildren are being forced out of San Diego County for the lack of housing. The permit process is a large cost to building homes and while some regulations are necessary for fire safety and code over time, some regulations become outdated or overburdening, therefore increasing the cost of housing.

Last week, the San Diego Board of Supervisors voted on a plan to reduce regulations on building houses, in San Diego County. The plan is designed to reduce regulations on landscape plans, grading plans and the permitting process. The plan allows certifications by outside qualified licensed engineers of minor grading plans, driveways and roads, while streamlining the process, saving time and money.

We have pushed our workforce and young families further and further away to more affordable areas such as Hemet and Temecula, which leads to more traffic congestion and emission.

I want residents today and future generations living, working and playing in San Diego County.