New study finds American entrepreneurs feel more motivated to run their business than in 2019

VENLO, Netherlands – The passion for running a business remains strong amongst American entrepreneurs, according to a new survey by Vistaprint. More than half, or 58%, of U.S. small-business owners are more motivated to run their company in 2020 than they were one year ago, compared to just 12% who feel less motivated. Nearly two-thirds or 63%, of those surveyed said they have never lost the motivation to run their business.

