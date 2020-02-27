Plan Ahead for Peak Travel Seasons

Planning a vacation early for peak travel seasons can help take the stress out of vacation.

A family getaway is the perfect chance to unwind and reconnect with loved ones away from the distractions of daily life. However, peak travel times like Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend are some of the busiest times of the year, which can mean limited options.

Booking travel early not only gives you more time to get excited leading up to your trip – it gives you more time to plan, helping take some of the stress out of family vacation.

"The key is to book vacation homes before traffic peaks, so you'll find the best selection for the amo...