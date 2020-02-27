Supervisors move forward with options to streamline discretionary permits

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors' members desire to streamline the discretionary permit process while maintaining public review safeguards, and the Feb. 12 board of supervisors meeting provided direction to county staff to move forward with several measures.

Multiple 5-0 votes gave direction to staff to continue bringing to fruition seven options for self-certification of project components, two California Environmental Quality Act review timing options, one option on final engineering changes, three checklist exemption options, and one recommendation to continue the existing land...