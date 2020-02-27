Anderson qualifies for state wrestling tournament

Bonsall residents Larissa Anderson, left, and Brian Anderson, right, pose with son Sebastian Anderson of Westview High School who is wearing his CIF Masters medal. Their dog, KataLuna Pinkie Bayou also traveled to El Central to support the wrestler.

Bonsall High School does not have a wrestling team, but Sebastian Anderson's parents commute south on Interstate 15 so Anderson attends Westview High School in Poway Unified School District and wrestles for the Wolverines. Anderson became the first Westview wrestler in nine years to win a CIF divisional championship Feb. 8, and he placed fourth in the all-division Masters Tournament to qualify for the state meet, Feb. 15.

"I have a lot of love and dedication to the sport," Anderson said. "The hard work paid off."

Anderson attended Bonsall Elementary School and Sullivan Middle School. When h...