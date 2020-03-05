Why is my house so dusty and what can I do?

Dry dusting can simply spread dust around. Use a wet cloth to catch dust and remove it.

FALLBROOK – Spring is a season of rebirth and renewal. As trees and flowers bloom anew, many people get renewed vigor to tackle projects in and around the house.

Spring cleaning projects can take on many forms, from garage overhauls to washing the interiors and exteriors of windows. According to the 2019 American Cleaning Institute National Cleaning Survey conducted by Wakefield Research, 77% of households surveyed commit to spring clean projects every year.

Dust is a formidable foe during spring cleaning projects. Dust is unsightly and dust mites can trigger allergic reactions. But many homeowners lament that, once they dust, dust returns in a flash. Dust may seem like a never-ending nuisance, but there are some ways to mitigate dust for more than just a few hours.

Invest in a better vacuum cleaner.

Vacuuming carpets can release and resuspend dust and allergens that were trapped in carpeting and throw rugs, advises the Queensland University of Technology. Traditional vacuums may toss that dust into the air rather than remove it. However, vacuums with high efficiency particulate air filters can catch particles at 0.3 microns in size or larger at an efficiency rating of 99.97%. Another solution is to switch to hard-surface flooring, which is less likely to trap dust.

Change the AC unit filter.

According to Kadi Dulude, owner of the New York-based Wizard of Homes cleaning service, HVAC filters are supposed to trap particles that flow through the air and the heating and cooling system. Inadequate or dirty filters cannot do that job as thoroughly as new filters. Check the filters in both window and whole-house AC or heating units and replace according to the recommended schedule. Consider filters with a higher MERV rating, which can catch smaller particles, suggested Ragsdale Heating, Air and Plumbing company.

Use less cloth and linen.

The cleaning service Maid to Shine Cleaners suggested that textiles trap more dust, particularly synthetic fabrics. Replacing items around the house with leather or wooden furniture may alleviate some of the dust problem.

Take off shoes.

Dirt and debris from outside can contribute to dust in the house. Remove shoes when entering the house to reduce the accumulation of dust.

Keep pets brushed and groomed.

Pets bring many positive things to a home, but no matter how short their coats, pet dander can be part of the dust problem. Washing and grooming pets regularly may put a dent in the dust situation.

In addition to these suggestions, getting a whole-house filtration system, increasing wet dusting and checking for leaky ducts that can be sucking dust from attics, basements or garages are some other ways to reduce dust in a home.