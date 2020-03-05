Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Democrats deserve Sanders

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2020 at 6:51pm



The Democrats deserve a proto-Communist like Bernie Sanders as their likely presidential candidate. For decades the Democrat Party has flirted with and has had a sick fetish with socialist and Marxist regimes as they backpedaled during the Cold War against the then USSR and their Iron Curtain, and Soviet modeled countries littered throughout Latin America, Asia and Africa.

During the Depression, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent his so called “brain trust” to the USSR and to fascist Italy and Nazi Germany to bring back some of their collectivist big government ideas and policies to replicate in America. Former Presidnet Lyndon B. Johnson’s so called “War on Poverty” exacerbated poverty while putting marginal families under the thumb of big government. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama continued this trend with their attempts to socialize American medicine, a premiere enterprise envied by the rest of the world.

Having Bernie Sanders as their standard bearer would just be some much-needed truth in advertising for the Democrat Party ... they so richly deserve each other.

Rick Reiss

Temecula resident

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019