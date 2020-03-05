Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Thank you for the article about Rancho Monserate Country Club

 
Dear Editor,

We thank you for the article about Rancho Monserate Country Club and our concerns regarding Rio Prado Park. We have been working with the county since March 2019 and have had five meetings with them, one with our lawyer present.

I personally have written to the San Diego Board of Supervisors. The last time was two weeks ago to all of them, and we have not heard one word from them.

We feel, as tax paying, voting constituents that we deserve a response to our concerns. We do not oppose the park. We don’t want ball fields, due to the safety concerns for our senior community.

We are inviting the board of supervisors to come out to our community and meet with our board to see how we live and how our community will be impacted by this situation. Don’t you think we deserve their consideration?

Thank you,

Carol Raia

President of the Rancho Monserate Country Club Homeowners Association

 
