Fallbrook/Bonsall restaurants offer take-out, curbside pick-up during pandemic closures

Some Fallbrook and Bonsall eateries are shifting to take-out, curbside pickup and delivery options amid the rapidly-changing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, businesses were operating normally and many had no plans to shut down in the face of the pandemic. But by Monday, San Diego County health officials had mandated all bars that do not serve food and all dine-in restaurants to shut down, with restaurants limited to only serving food via drive-thru or pick-up.

Restaurants in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area moved quickly to adjust. Here is a list of local businesses advertising take-out and curb...