Horse Creek Ridge sports park to stay closed until county takes over

A recently-completed park will remain closed to the public until ownership is turned over to the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department.

The 396-acre master-planned community of Horse Creek Ridge, located east of Interstate 15 and north of state Route 76, has been constructed over the last few years, and an approximately-eight-acre sports park was completed in the community last year.

The park includes active play areas, a soccer field, picnic and barbecue areas with shade structures and a baseball diamond. But the park has remained closed since its completion while the county waits to take ownership, according to Jessica Geiszler, marketing and public outreach manager for the county Department of Parks and Recreation.

"It is owned by the developer of the nearby subdivision, who has requested that the park remain closed until it has officially been transferred to the County," Geiszler said in an email.

The transfer of ownership, she said, is set to happen sometime in the spring. In the meantime, developer DR Horton is continuing to make required site improvements.

"The County is prepared to accept, open and operate the park upon title transfer, following a 15 to 30-day escrow period," Geiszler said.

DR Horton did not return requests for comment in time for publication.

