Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Children can get a free lunch at FUESD schools

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 7:38pm



FALLBROOK – The Child Nutrition Program from Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is offering free meals to all children ages 18 and under starting Monday, March 16. No forms or registration are required. Children can stay in the car during the drive through process. They must be present to receive a meal.

Locations for meal pick up, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are as follows:

Maie Ellis Elementary, 400 W. Elder St., Fallbrook

William H Frazier Elementary, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, Fallbrook

La Paloma Elementary, 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook

Potter Jr. High School, 1743 Reche Road, Fallbrook

De Luz Schoolhouse, 40153 De Luz Murrieta Road, De Luz

San Onofre School, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente

Mary Fay Pendleton, 110 Marine Drive, Oceanside

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

 
