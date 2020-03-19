Children can get a free lunch at FUESD schools
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 7:38pm
FALLBROOK – The Child Nutrition Program from Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is offering free meals to all children ages 18 and under starting Monday, March 16. No forms or registration are required. Children can stay in the car during the drive through process. They must be present to receive a meal.
Locations for meal pick up, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are as follows:
Maie Ellis Elementary, 400 W. Elder St., Fallbrook
William H Frazier Elementary, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, Fallbrook
La Paloma Elementary, 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook
Potter Jr. High School, 1743 Reche Road, Fallbrook
De Luz Schoolhouse, 40153 De Luz Murrieta Road, De Luz
San Onofre School, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente
Mary Fay Pendleton, 110 Marine Drive, Oceanside
Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.
