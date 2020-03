FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson Support group has cancelled its March 27 meeting. However, leaders have arranged for an online meeting to be held. Guest speaker Dr. Mindy Bixby, will be presenting “Taking ‘on’ Parkinson’s disease” at ___________.

For more information, call Irene at (760) 731-0171 or email NCPSF@gmail.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group.