Grocery stores open 15 minutes to an hour early to accommodate senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic
Last updated 3/26/2020 at 11:56am
Lexington Howe
Intern
Grocery stores around the region are changing some store hours to allow seniors to shop early, so that they can beat the rush and get the supplies they need. Fallbrook, Temecula, Murrieta and surrounding areas have posted fliers in-person and online detailing which stores will be accommodating the new hour changes.
Albertsons grocery stores across the state, including Fallbrook and stores throughout the Temecula Valley and surrounding communities, are offering early shopping hours for seniors, at-risk populations, those who may have compromised immune systems and pre...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)