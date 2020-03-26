Grocery stores open 15 minutes to an hour early to accommodate senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic

A group of senior citizens form a line outside Stater Bros. Markets, 30712 Benton Road, in Winchester for grocery shopping during a specified time before normal store hours for those who are more at risk of COVID-19, the coronavirus, Friday, March 20.

Lexington Howe

Intern

Grocery stores around the region are changing some store hours to allow seniors to shop early, so that they can beat the rush and get the supplies they need. Fallbrook, Temecula, Murrieta and surrounding areas have posted fliers in-person and online detailing which stores will be accommodating the new hour changes.

Albertsons grocery stores across the state, including Fallbrook and stores throughout the Temecula Valley and surrounding communities, are offering early shopping hours for seniors, at-risk populations, those who may have compromised immune systems and pre...