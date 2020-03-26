San Diego County updates fire code

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved updates to the county fire code.

A 5-0 vote, Feb. 11, approved the first reading and introduction of the revised ordinance while a 5-0 vote, Feb. 25, approved the second reading and adoption. The new provisions take effect March 26.

The county can have a fire code more stringent than state standards if findings of increased risk due to weather, topography or other factors are made. A fire protection district can adopt a fire code more stringent than county standards if findings of an increased hazard are made. The findings can include but...