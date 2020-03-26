San Diego County Average Gas Price Lowest Since Dec. 28, 2017

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 25th consecutive day today, decreasing 1 cent to $3.10, its lowest amount since Dec. 28, 2017.

The average price has dropped 43.3 cents over the past 25 days, including 2 cents on Saturday and nine-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures fro the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 14 cents less than one week ago, 44.4 cents lower than one month ago and 50.9 cents less than one year ago.