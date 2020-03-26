Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego D.A. reminds of domestic violence resources, risks amid quarantine

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 6:30pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With many residents confined by stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said today that resources remain available for domestic violence victims, who may be at increased risk while self-quarantined.

The District Attorney's Office has launched two websites aimed at both potential victims and abusers, with information in English and Spanish regarding free local services.

For potential victims or witnesses of domestic violence, https://www.preventdv1.org/ features a list of local domestic violence shelters, restraining order assistance, hotlines and an anonymous quiz created for determining one's risk for domestic violence.

A second site, https://www.preventdv2.org/, provides “information on how to stop the cycle of abuse,'' according to the District Attorney's Office, including telltale signs of abusive behavior and hotlines to speak with domestic violence advocates and professionals.

The District Attorney's Office also reminded residents that emergency restraining orders may still be obtained despite the San Diego Superior Court's closure, and that shelters funded by the governor's Office of Emergency Services are considered essential services and are still operating.

“We acknowledge the necessity of Gov. (Gavin) Newsom's order, but want to be sure we provide a lifeline to those who may be at increased risk of violence at the hands of an intimate partner,'' said District Attorney Summer Stephan.

“Additional stressors such as losing a job and kids at home due to school closures can be triggers for domestic violence. We want people who are seeing warning signs of abuse or who are being abused to know that we stand ready to help them and that they shouldn't suffer in silence,'' Stephan said.

Some red flags of abuse detailed by the District Attorney's Office include:

-- Controlling and jealous behaviors;

-- threats to harm others, including children or pet;

-- destruction of property;

-- put-downs or telling others that nothing they do is right;

-- forced sex (rape);

-- withholding access to money or medical care;

-- shaming or embarrassing others;

-- threatening that if someone gets coronavirus symptoms, they will be kicked out

-- forcing others to consume drugs or alcohol;

-- threatening to have someone deported.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/27/2020 22:12