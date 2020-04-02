COVID-19 update

These are interesting times that we are living through. While the situation remains fluid, I wanted to update you on the latest regarding the coronavirus and what we are doing in San Diego County.

As per Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders, the entire state of California is under a shelter in place order. All Californians are being asked to stay at home if you do not need to go out for essential reasons. These reasons can include buying food, picking up medications and exercising as long as people do so by practicing a social distance and keeping 6 feet apart from others.

The coronavirus is an invisible enemy. This virus doesn’t affect people based on their economic status; this virus isn’t partisan and it doesn’t discriminate based on the color of your skin. We are all in this fight together and we all must come together in order to defeat this enemy.

The residents of San Diego County are resilient. We have shown our spirit during wildfires, during terrorist attacks and during other times of need. We will get through this, but it takes a collective effort. There is a very simple way to defeat this virus. Maintain a social distance, this will stop the spread and get us back on the road to recovery sooner.

To those business leaders struggling during this time, we are here for you. Last week, I partnered with Supervisor Kristin Gaspar to help our local business community that has been devastated by the Coronavirus.

We are looking to waive fees for those restaurants wanting to now serve carry out and we are asking county staff to look at ways to reduce costs in other areas. If you have other ideas or ways we can help, don’t hesitate to let our offices know.

For our part, we will continue to communicate and provide as much information as we can. We will ensure the county is doing its part to make the best decisions and do the right things for residents.

Each of us has a role that will determine the level of success in fighting this virus. And I want to thank all those who continue to stay at home, who continue to maintain social distance and do their part during this pandemic.

San Diegans are strong and resilient people and together we can get through this.