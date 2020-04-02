UC San Diego Health awarded $5 million NASA grant for space station research

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Researchers at the UC San Diego Health Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center announced today they had received a three-year, nearly $5 million award from NASA to develop and launch stem cell experiments aboard the International Space Station.

A collaboration between UCSD Health's Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine and Space Tango will seek to develop a stem cell orbital research laboratory within the space station and launch three collaborative research projects within it.

Stem cells self-renew, generating more stem cells, and specialize into tissue-specific cells,...