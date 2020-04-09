Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz 

Roads closed in Fallbrook-Bonsall area due to rain

 
Last updated 4/10/2020 at 2:49pm



FALLBROOK - Heavy rain was continuing to fall in San Diego County Friday afternoon, and flooding was causing road closures in the Fallbrook area.

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of San Diego and Riverside counties until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond's office, roads closed because of existing flooding or the potential for flooding in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area include:

Huffstatler between 5th and 395

De Luz Rd (at dip) at Del luz Murrieta and Calle Roxanne

5th Street dip at Huffstatler Rd and Old HWY 395.

Sandia dip at Rock Mountain Rd and Deluz Rd

Camino Del Rey at Golf Club Drive and Via Maria Elena

Pala Mission dip at Portillo Rd and Remijio St.

Pala Temecula Rd at La Chapa Rd and Lemon Line Rd.

No information was available on when the closures might be lifted.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

 
