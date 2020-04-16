Apply these 5 business survival strategies during the COVID-19 crisis

RIVERSIDE – In response to local partners seeking help to provide Riverside County businesses with accurate information on resources available, Inland Empire Center Small Business Development Center offers information that would be useful to business that need recovery assistance in navigating through this global COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting business survival.

The following business strategies can be used during a crisis like COVID-19 or any economic downfall. Use this time to review and understand how the business is doing and the steps that must be taken to achieve the goals.

I...