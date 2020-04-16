Coronavirus shutdown hurting events, wedding industry

The gates to the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in Fallbrook have been closed since early March when the popular weddings and special events venue was forced to shut down due to orders from county and state officials.

On a typical spring Monday afternoon, it isn't likely to find Don McDougal tooling around his garage working on little projects around the house.

It is also unlikely to know that the weekend before, nobody but the Grand Tradition Estate and Garden's grounds crew and a few assorted staff even set foot on the 30-acre property that McDougal's home overlooks.

About the only thing happening at one of the most popular wedding and events venue in the region is some minor projects due to the coronavirus pandemic and orders handed down from county and state officials.

"We've been shut down since...