Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County average gas price drops to lowest amount since February 2017

 
Last updated 4/20/2020 at 10:13am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today to its lowest amount since February 1, 2017, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $2.843, one day after a 44-day streak of decreases ended with an increase of three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 7.6 cents less than a week ago, 44.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.217 below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 75.9 cents since the start of the year.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

