California lawmakers hold hearing about virus spending

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers held their first oversight hearing on Thursday to examine how Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent more than $2 billion in taxpayer money to combat the coronavirus, with most participating via video conference in a hearing that tested the technological limits of public debate in an era of social distancing.

Just two senators attended the hearing in person, held in a large committee room in the state Capitol. Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee chairwoman Holly Mitchell wore a mask and conducted the hearing with a package of...