Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California struggles to slow COVID-19 among homeless

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/18/2020 at 12:36pm

JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - As California's death toll from the coronavirus topped the grim 1,000 death milestone, state and local officials have struggled to slow the spread of the virus among vulnerable populations such as the homeless.

The pandemic that has plunged California - the world's fifth-largest economy - into recession has hit hard. There are concerns the virus could sweep through the state's 150,000 homeless, many of whom have chronic health conditions and lack safe places to quarantine themselves, health officials say.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has announced e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/18/2020 12:36