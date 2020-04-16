California's attorney general defends virus shutdowns

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — What would normally be broad constitutional protections for freedoms of assembly, religion — even buying guns — may be curtailed when they endanger others during the coronavirus pandemic, California's top law enforcement officer said in an interview.

The state has been sued over all three during its shutdown as government officials pick winners and losers in deciding which businesses and activities can operate and which can't.

But in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said officials have b...