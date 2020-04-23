Loss of smell could be sign of milder cases of COVID-19, UCSD Health finds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Researchers at UC San Diego Health have found that loss of smell related to COVID-19 suggests the resulting illness is more likely to be mild to moderate, a potential early indicator that could help health care providers determine which patients may require hospitalization.

The findings come in the wake of a similar study involving some of the same researchers, who found evidence linking loss of olfactory function to the novel coronavirus.

"One of the immediate challenges for health care providers is to determine how to best treat persons infected by the novel coronavir...