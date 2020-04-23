Taxpayers will pay restaurants to feed seniors in California
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 2:30pm
ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) - Taxpayers will pay restaurants to make meals for millions of California's seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, an initiative that could pump billions of dollars into a devastated industry while generating sales tax collections for cash-strapped local governments, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California has about 5.7 million people 65 and older and it's not known precisely how many will be eligible, though Newsom said he expects it will be millions. To qualify, seniors must earn below 600% of the federal poverty level, which is $74,940...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)