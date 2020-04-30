Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Girl Scouts donate to donate to health care workers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 5:44am

Local Girl Scouts Talisen V. and Bridget B. hold one of the disposable lab coats that was donated to the staff of MedPlus Urgent Care.

FALLBROOK – Wondering how they could help their community, Fallbrook/Bonsall/Rainbow Girl Scouts decided to reevaluate what they had on hand and see how they could "use resources wisely" and be "considerate and caring," which are excerpts from the Girl Scout Law, to give back to the Friendly Village and do their part in the community's time of crisis. Looking over inventory lists, one item immediately jumped out at them, boxes of adult sized disposable laboratory coats.

When Fallbrook Hospital closed in 2014, the hospital supply vendors could not take back any cases of disposable supplie...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 14:19