Girl Scouts donate to donate to health care workers

Local Girl Scouts Talisen V. and Bridget B. hold one of the disposable lab coats that was donated to the staff of MedPlus Urgent Care.

FALLBROOK – Wondering how they could help their community, Fallbrook/Bonsall/Rainbow Girl Scouts decided to reevaluate what they had on hand and see how they could "use resources wisely" and be "considerate and caring," which are excerpts from the Girl Scout Law, to give back to the Friendly Village and do their part in the community's time of crisis. Looking over inventory lists, one item immediately jumped out at them, boxes of adult sized disposable laboratory coats.

When Fallbrook Hospital closed in 2014, the hospital supply vendors could not take back any cases of disposable supplie...