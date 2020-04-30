Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Justices wary of tying AIDS money to prostitution pledge

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2020 at 10:58am



MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its second day of arguments by phone, the Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a requirement that foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world.

The justices on Tuesday heard a new version of a case they decided seven years ago involving a federal program that has spent nearly $80 billion to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/05/2020 15:13