Justices wary of tying AIDS money to prostitution pledge

MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its second day of arguments by phone, the Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a requirement that foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world.

The justices on Tuesday heard a new version of a case they decided seven years ago involving a federal program that has spent nearly $80 billion to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly re...