County to hold budget hearings in August

Coronavirus issues including revenue and expenditure uncertainties and limits on public participation at gatherings have caused San Diego County to postpone its budget process.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday, April 21, changed the public hearings on the county’s 2020-2021 budget from June 8-17 to Aug. 10-19 and changed the date budget deliberations begin – and end if they are completed that day – from June 23 to Aug. 25. The action also authorized the expenditure of funds until the 2020-2021 budget is adopted.

Both a declaration of local health emergency and...