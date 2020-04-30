Fallbrook Food Pantry in need of donations, drive on Saturday

Our local food pantries are in great need of non-perishables. They are serving the homeless and underserved populations that are in severe crisis during this time. All donations will go to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2 at the Fallbrook North Coast Church campus, 1375 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. Place your donations in a box or bag that you are willing to donate to make it easier to transfer the food.

2. We ask that you stay in your car at the drop-off location. Pop your trunk and the staff will remove your donations.

3. Wave at the staff and enjoy seeing everyone while maintaining safe social distancing.

4. Cash or Check Donations: Yes! Cash or checks will gladly be accepted. Please make out to North Coast Church, memo: Canned Food Drive

Most Needed Items:

Food: Canned Chicken and Tuna, Mac & Cheese, Rice, Beans (dried or canned), Hearty Soups, Stew, Chili, Pasta Sauce, Pasta, Canned Fruits or Vegetables (Corn or Green Beans), Peanut Butter & Jelly (or Jam), Cereal, Oatmeal, Breakfast Items (Family size), Almond Milk, (Shelf Stable), Mixed Nuts (Family Size or Individual Size Bags), Dried Fruits, Crackers, Cookies, Snack Items (Family Size).

Hygiene Items: Feminine Hygiene Products (Greatest needs are Pads & Tampons), Shampoo & Conditioner, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap & Shower Gel, Deodorant, Razors, Small Packages of Hand Wipes, Toilet Paper

All citrus or other fresh fruits cannot be accepted at North Coast Church during this drive. However, they may be taken to Fallbrook Regional Health District, 138 S. Brandon Road, in Fallbrook from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. All fresh fruits and citrus be professionally washed prior to being distributed.

For more information, contact Danyelle Dale at [email protected]

