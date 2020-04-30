Lifeguards expect busy weekend at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lifeguards are expecting to be kept busy at area beaches today because of warmer weather and ocean hazards such as rip currents and stingrays, Lifeguard Services officials said.

This is the first weekend of opened beaches since San Diego lifted a beach closure order on Monday, after the San Diego County Health Department lifted its order.

However, some beaches in the county remain closed, including Coronado Sunset Park and dog beach, Solana Beach, state beaches, Del Mar and Carlsbad. Carlsbad officials said they will open their beach at 9 a.m. Monday.

L...