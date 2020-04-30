Willow Tree students embrace distance learning

Kate Beishir

Special to Village News

For teachers, March is usually filled with thoughts of springtime and what might be left to accomplish in the remaining months of academia. It can resound with the pulsing beat of the approaching spring break, and thoughts of relaxation and renewal.

This March, however, took a very different turn. In what seemed like a matter of hours, decisions were being made that would affect residents' lives for many months to come. What had just been a concern in a far-off place in another region of the world was now a very imminent reality in their own homes and...