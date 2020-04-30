San Diego County average gas price drops for 57th time in 60 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 57th time in 60 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $2.776, its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.

The average price is 2.8 cents less than a week ago, 24.3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.319 below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 82.6 cents since the start of the year, including two-tenths of a cent on Sunday.

The average price fell 44 consecutive days, rose three-tenths of a cent on April 1...