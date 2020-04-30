2 California counties set to reopen despite stay-home order

DAISY NGUYEN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Small groups of people ignored closures and set down their towels and umbrellas on Orange County's warm beaches on Sunday, defying stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus as pressure to reopen parts of California continues to build.

Cameras from news helicopters captured dozens of people scattered across a stretch of sand known as The Wedge in Newport Beach. The crowds were sparse but offered proof that despite stepped-up patrols and warnings to stay away, some people were determined to get to the b...