Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

2 California counties set to reopen despite stay-home order

 
Last updated 5/3/2020 at 9:40pm



DAISY NGUYEN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Small groups of people ignored closures and set down their towels and umbrellas on Orange County's warm beaches on Sunday, defying stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus as pressure to reopen parts of California continues to build.

Cameras from news helicopters captured dozens of people scattered across a stretch of sand known as The Wedge in Newport Beach. The crowds were sparse but offered proof that despite stepped-up patrols and warnings to stay away, some people were determined to get to the b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
