Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Police: California beachgoers mostly keeping social distance

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/2/2020 at 5:32pm



ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home.

Lifeguards and police were out in force Saturday even in cities that are battling Gov. Gavin Newsom's new order that took effect Friday and singled out Orange County beaches for closure.

Huntington Beach was mostly empty on Saturday as officers patrolling on foot and on helicopter issued warnings to people who hit the sands....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/02/2020 21:14