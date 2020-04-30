Police: California beachgoers mostly keeping social distance

ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home.

Lifeguards and police were out in force Saturday even in cities that are battling Gov. Gavin Newsom's new order that took effect Friday and singled out Orange County beaches for closure.

Huntington Beach was mostly empty on Saturday as officers patrolling on foot and on helicopter issued warnings to people who hit the sands....